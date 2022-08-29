NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police confirmed 16 cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 264 in the eastbound lanes of the Downtown Tunnel from Portsmouth to Norfolk over the weekend.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Police believe a vehicle was going through the tunnel at high speeds when the car’s bumper came off, causing the drivers of several vehicles behind it to slam on their brakes. This caused a chain reaction of vehicles hitting each other, three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Of the 16 vehicles involved in the crash, 11 had to be towed from the scene. The road was reopened to all traffic at 3:50 a.m.

The crash is still being investigated at this time.