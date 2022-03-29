FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Monday, police confirmed the body found in Piscataway Park last week was missing 35-year-old Hannah Choi.

Police say that they believe her ex-boyfriend 27-year-old Joel Merino killed her. Investigators are calling Merino “Fairfax County’s Most Wanted” and says he is on the run. Choi was first reported missing on March 6th and police believe Merino killed Choi inside the Alexandria home they shared. After talking to friends and family members, investigators suspect it started with an argument.

“We believe the 27-year-old Merino then removed Ms. Choi from her home and transported her body to Charles County, Maryland,” said Lieutenant Erin Weeks, Assistant Commander of the Violent Crimes Division. “The vehicle merino was driving that night Ms. Choi went missing was found in Washington, D.C.”

Police say Merino was last spotted on surveillance video near Atlanta, Georgia, but now he could be anywhere… even out of the country and using a different name. Currently, there are two arrest warrants for Merino. He faces at least two charges – second-degree murder and felony disposal of a body.

“We hope somebody knows something and will give us some additional clues,” said Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Chief of Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics Bureau. “We’re tracking him, where he went from there. We’re working hard, but we really need a break in the case.”

Police also announced donations from the Choi family who have raised the reward to $40,000. Minna Choi, Hanna’s sister says she will be remembered as a brave, strong, independent person that was dedicated her life to helping others.

“Hannah has been taken away from us and everyone who loves her, present tense, we all still love her,” said Minna Choi. “I cannot begin to describe how much we’re all going to miss her. But as the major said, it still works that needs to be done.”

Police say they are still waiting for the official autopsy report. They’re asking anyone who knows where Merino is to call 703-246-7800.