Bridgewater College double shooting suspect in court today, police continue investigation on campus

Police secure the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is continuing its investigation into Tuesday’s fatal shooting of two Bridgewater College officers.

The remains of 55-year-old Bridgewater College Police Officer John E. Painter and 48-year-old Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon “JJ” A. Jefferson were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

27-year-old Alexander W. Campbell will be arraigned on the four felony charges Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Harrisonburg Rockingham County General District Court.

Virginia State Police personnel will be in the town of Bridgewater, and their presence and activities are related to the ongoing investigation focusing on retracing the suspected shooter’s movements from the time of the shooting on the campus to his apprehension on the island in the North River.

The shooting resulted in the death of Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson, who the college said were close friends known on campus as the “dynamic duo.” They both died on campus despite efforts from first responders.

Bridgewater College confirmed with 8News that Campbell attended the school from 2013 to 2017. He was a student athlete there.