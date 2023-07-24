No cases featured on the site have been solved since its launch

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of families across the Commonwealth are still looking for answers regarding their cold cases a year after Virginia State Police (VSP) launched a cold case database.

VSP announced the launch of a searchable cold case database in June 2022. The site includes the description, photos and contact information of unsolved homicides, as well as missing or unidentified persons from jurisdictions across Virginia.

According to VSP, although over 25,000 people visited the tip-generated site in the past year, none of the cases have been solved. Since its launch, the site has grown from just under 30 cases to about 300, some of which date back to the 1970s.

One case featured on the site is the mysterious death of Steven Lee Parker. On April 1, 2006, a driver on Route 17 in Essex County found the 32-year-old lying in the middle of the highway. The cause of death was determined to have been repeated head trauma.

Amy Parker, Steven Lee Parker’s sister, said she added her brother’s case to the site in May after learning about it.

Family of Steven Lee Parker — a 32-year-old man featured on the cold case database — stand together holding a sign asking for answers to his death. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson)

“Obviously, it wouldn’t bring the family member back,” said Amy Parker. “But just to have some answers — that curiosity, you know, ‘who did it?’, to details we may not even know.”

Amy Parker said the site shines a light on cases like her brother’s. She is hopeful that someone who knows something about his death will see this information and come forward.

“It’s so worth it because you’re hoping that there’s going to be this pot of gold at the end with the answer,” Amy Parker said. “Can you imagine if it had been available 17 years ago or 27 years ago, when another family may have needed it?”

VSP is asking anyone who may know what happened to Steven Lee Parker to call them at 804-609-5656. If you have any information about any of the cases featured on the site, you can contact the reporting agencies directly or visit its website to send a tip.