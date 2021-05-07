Police: Crash in Lancaster leaves two dead, one with life-threatening-injuries

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said they are investigating a crash on Route 607 that left two people dead Thursday night.

Police say a Chevrolet Cavalier was headed east on Route 607 when it crossed the centerline. The Cavalier then ran off the roadway, hitting trees before it overturned.

The driver, a 17-year-old female, and Clayresha P. Chewing, 20, of Kilmarnock, Virginia who was riding in the back of the car died from their injuries at the scene.

A 17-year-old front-seat passenger of the car was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

