RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced that legal claims against the Windsor Police Department — for a traffic stop involving an army lieutenant in 2020 — have been resolved.

Lt. Caron Nazario, a Virginia Army National Guard lieutenant, was pulled over by officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker on Dec. 6, 2020. Police body camera footage of the incident shows the officers pointing their guns at Nazario and pepper-spraying him multiple times.

In January of this year, a federal jury reached a verdict in Nazario’s lawsuit against the officers. Gutierrez was found liable for assault with Crocker being found liable for illegal search leading to a total of $3,685 in punitive damages. Nazario had been seeking $1 million.

On Aug. 20, 2022, the Attorney General’s Office of Civil Rights filed a complaint against the Town of Windsor for violating the Virginia Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Misconduct Act. The complaint alleged a pattern of misconduct by the Windsor Police Department.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, almost three years after the incident, Isle of Wight Circuit Court Judge H. Thomas Padrick Jr. signed an order requiring the Windsor Police Department to seek accreditation from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.

According to Miyares’ office, the accreditation process will require the Windsor Police Department to “raise the bar on its internal investigation process and officer training.”

Additionally, the department will be required to submit to an independent third-party review of its complaint system for incidents of use-of-force and officer misconduct.

“What we all saw in the shocking traffic stop video involving Army Lt. Caron Nazario was an egregious and unjust use of power,” Miyares said in a statement Thursday. “I join the hundreds of thousands of good and decent law enforcement officers who stand against the kind of police misconduct we witnessed. Police are the only government entity that has a monopoly on the use of force in American society, so it’s important that they be good stewards of that responsibility and strive for excellence in the administration of justice. Excessive use of force and violations of constitutional liberties will not be tolerated in Virginia.”