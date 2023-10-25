FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The inmate who escaped from a Henrico hospital in August has been captured after more than two months on the run.

Naseem Roulack, 21, who escaped from two Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County, is back in custody after law enforcement officers found him in Fairfax County.

U.S. Marshals Service and the Fairfax County Police Department captured Roulack around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at a hotel on the 6700 block of Commerce Street in the Springfield area of Fairfax County.

When the arresting officers knocked on his hotel door, Roulack allegedly tried to get away by jumping from a third-floor window with an assault rifle in hand. Police said he injured his arm, dropped the gun in the process, and began running away on foot.

Roulack was captured shortly after and transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence at Greensville Correctional Center for malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run when he escaped in August.

After his escape, he broke into a Richmond man’s home and stole cash, a baseball cap, his driver’s license and a credit card. That man told 8News Wednesday afternoon the incident has left a lasting impact.

“I look over my shoulder a lot more,” he said. “I’m just lucky I was asleep when he came in. He might have beat me up.”

Roulack left behind his wet hospital gown in the man’s home, along with a lingering feeling of uneasiness. In light of Roulack’s capture, that homeowner said he has closure going forward.

“I think I’ll be able to sleep a lot easier. Now it won’t be in the back of my mind that the guy is still out there,” he said. “It almost floored me because I was expecting that the man might not be caught for a while, then I thought, ‘Well, he’s going to do some stupid stuff, and he’ll get caught.'”

Nearly two weeks before the capture of Roulack, the VADOC announced the two officers tasked with watching the escapee, admitted to being asleep at the time of his escape.

The two officials resigned from their positions and ended employment officially on Aug. 23, less than two weeks after Roulack’s escape.