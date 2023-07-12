CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The body of a missing Chesterfield man that was found on Friday has been identified.

Police said 48-year-old Jason E. Tresham was last seen on the morning of June 27 at a hotel he was staying at in the 15800 block of Woods Edge Rd in Colonial Heights. The family reported Tresham missing on Thursday, June 29, according to police.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Ruffin Mill Rd on July 7, only a three-minute drive from the hotel where Tresham was reportedly staying, after receiving a report that the body of a man was found in the woods in the area, police said.

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification, which police said was found to be that of Tresham.

Police said there was no sign of foul play, but Tresham’s death is under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.