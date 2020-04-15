Police ID recovered body of missing boater who overturned in canoe

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — James City County Police have identified the body of a missing boater found in Little Creek Reservoir.

Police said Tionni G. Johnson, 22, from Lanexa was unaccounted for after the canoe he was in overturned on April 12. A search and rescue operation commenced with assistance from York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF), VCU LifeEvac and Newport News Waterworks, police said.

The recovery mission was suspended on Monday as a result of inclement weather and resumed Tuesday morning with the assistance of the James City County Fire Department and the Virginia DGIF.

Johnson’s body was recovered around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday in the area where the canoe originally overturned.

Three men had been in the canoe at the time the vessel overturned. A 19-year-old male was able to swim to shore and was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. An 18-year-old male was also able to swim to shore and was uninjured.

None of the three men were wearing life vests.

