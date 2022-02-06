Police ID suspect in Jan. 23 shooting in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The suspect wanted in connection with the Jan. 23 shooting at the La Isla Restaurant at 8699 Parkland St. in Manassas has been identified, according to detectives.

Detectives received tips after posting the surveillance video and photographs of the suspect from the incident, which led to the suspect’s identification. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, Wilder Miguel Cordero Miranda, after the investigation.

Police have not been able to locate Cordero Miranda and ask anyone with information regarding his location call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.