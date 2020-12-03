Police identify pilot killed in Deltaville small plane crash

DELTAVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have identified the pilot who died after crashing into a garage last week in Deltaville.

The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the pilot was Carl Macon Smith, 62, of White Stone, Virginia.

Police say the details of the crash are still under investigation, but Smith was the only person who died in the crash. It happened around 9:30 a.m. on November 24 on North End Road in Deltaville.

Smith’s plane was a Beechcraft Bonanza V35.

“A loud boom that shook the house. It was pretty frightening that it happened so close to the house, and pretty frightening that it happened to the person who lost their life in the crash,” said Sondra Groft, who lives about a quarter-mile away.

The private North End Shores community where the plane crashed is a cluster of summer homes for people in Hampton Roads and the Richmond area.