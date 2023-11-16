PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect has been identified in connection to a shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead in Triangle Wednesday.

Prince William County detectives have obtained warrants for the arrest of Tyus James Terrell, 27, of Fredericksburg.

Terrell is wanted for murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon. He is described as a black male, approximately 5 foot 11 inches with black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his chest.

(Courtesy: Prince William County Police)

At 8:41 p.m. on Nov. 14, officers responded to the 3700 block of Wharf Lane to investigate a shooting.

According to police, 26-year-old Quatrail Raynard Smalls was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Shell casings were also found in the roadway of Wharf Lane and a residence in the Linden Park Apartment Complex.

Detectives with the Prince William County Police Department — with the assistance of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office — executed multiple search warrants for Terrell but were unsuccessful.

Police said the incident was not random and both parties were known to each other.

The investigation continues as officials work to investigate what led up to the shooting and the whereabouts of the accused.