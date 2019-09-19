Police: Woman killed in head-on crash in Nottoway County; baby in car safe

One man taken to hospital with serious injuries

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman was killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Nottoway County.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Hailey A. Monroe, died after another vehicle struck hers head on. An infant found in Monroe’s car was not hurt in the crash, state police said.

Virginia State Police responded to the 2900 block of Rocky Ford Road at 8:33 a.m. for reports of a crash with a fatality. An investigation at the scene by a state trooper revealed that a 2011 Ford Taurus “veered into the opposite lane of travel” while traveling south and entering a turn.

The Ford, driven by Quarnell D. Price, then hit Monroe’s Nissan Sentra as she was traveling northbound on Rocky Ford Road. Price, a 30-year-old from Crewe, Virginia, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Monroe, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time, died at the scene. The infant in Monroe’s car was properly secured in a child safety seat, state police said, and was evaluated but did not suffer any injuries.

Charges are pending, according to state police.

