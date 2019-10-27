1  of  2
Breaking News
Authorities: Missing Louisa teen, suspect could be in West Virginia VSP issues official Amber Alert for missing Louisa County teen

Police: inmate committed suicide at Virginia jail

Virginia News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
jail_452780

file photo

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they are investigating an inmate suicide at a city jail.

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Glenn Hix hanged himself Saturday at the Newport News City Jail.

The 32-year-old Hix was booked into the jail in August to face a 2015 rape charge.

Police said the Newport News Sheriff’s Office and the Newport News Police Department will conduct separate investigations. Police said it is standard for both agencies to investigate an inmate suicide.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events