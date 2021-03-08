Police: Intoxicated woman led officers on pursuit that started at Chesapeake ABC store, spikes deployed to end chase in Suffolk

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say an intoxicated woman led officers on a chase from Chesapeake to Suffolk on Sunday.

The call came in at 4:03 p.m. for a “potentially intoxicated” woman in front of the ABC store in the 4300 block of Portsmouth Boulevard in Chesapeake.

Police say that “at some point” officers encountered the woman, 50-year-old Carla Gay, who did not stop.

Carla Gay (Via Chesapeake police)

Police say the pursuit lasted until about 4:40 p.m. when officers deployed spike strips to end the chase at Route 58 near Pitchkettle Road in Suffolk. No injuries were reported, and the only damage was to Gay’s vehicle.

Gay was taken into custody and charged with felony elude, felony habitual offender, possession of cocaine and DUI.