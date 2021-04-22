Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William Police Department is investigating a pedestrian crash that killed one person on Monday.

The department said members of the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Mt. Pleasant Drive in Woodbridge at 8:03 p.m. on April 19 for a pedestrian-involved accident.

They said the driver of a 2014 Volkswagen Eos was traveling northbound on Jefferson Davis Highway when it hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Mt. Pleasant Drive. Investigators determined the pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk and in the roadway during the incident.

The pedestrian was flown to an area hospital but later died from his injuries. He has been identified as Leonard Ray Brown, 58, of Woodbridge.

Police identified the driver of the 2014 Volkswagen Eos as a 22-year-old man of Annandale.

PWCPD said neither speed, alcohol or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle.