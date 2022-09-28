WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after thousands of dollars in landscaping tools were stolen from the Colonial Williamsburg area.

Williamsburg Police responded to Visitor Center Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 6:45 a.m. to investigate the aftermath of a burglary. Once on the scene, police found that approximately $39,500 worth of landscaping equipment and tools were stolen from inside a shed and enclosed landscape trailer on the property.

The stolen equipment included two lawn mowers, a gas string trimmer, an electric string trimmer, a battery-powered blower, an impact driver and an angle grinder, according to police.

Police say that the theft likely occurred between the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 6, and early in the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 7.

If you have information about this burglary, contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.