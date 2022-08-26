CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-car crash that took place in Charles City County early Friday morning.

State police said the crash took place at the intersection of Roxbury Road and Wayside Road just after 1 a.m.

According to police, a 2010 Ford Focus was driving west on Wayside Road when the driver ran through a stop sign and hit a 2002 Ford Explorer on the passenger side traveling north on Roxbury Road. The impact from the crash caused the Explorer to flip over.

The driver of the Explorer, Abbigail Catherine Breeding, 27, of Hopewell, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Breeding died from her injuries at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Focus was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Charges are pending at this time, and police said the crash remains under investigation.