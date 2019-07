VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a possible drowning in the 5400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

In a tweet sent out at around 9:30 Monday morning, Virginia Beach police said officials were called to that location around 8:40 a.m.

Recovery efforts are underway.

