Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a pedestrian crash that killed one person Thursday evening.

Police responded to the area of Minnieville Road and Noblewood Plaza around 8:07 p.m. on May 6. The investigation indicated that a driver of a 2016 Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound on Minnieville Road when the car hit a person near the intersection with Noblewood Plaza.

The Mustang remained on the scene and the driver was unharmed.

The pedestrian, a 56-year-old man of Woodbridge was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Speed, alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash. Authorities will release the identity of the victim after the next of kin has been notified.