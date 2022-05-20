EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Emporia Police Department is investigating a shooting in which a man was killed on Halifax Street in Emporia.

According to a post on the Department’s Facebook page, a report of shots fired was received around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 on the 700 block of Halifax Street.

When they arrived, officers found a vehicle that had hit a utility pole. The driver, identified as 26-year-old Terrance Tarelle Owens, had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide and are asking for help identifying a suspect. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Emporia Police at 434-634-2121.