Police investigating possible drowning after woman’s body pulled from water on Ocean View beach

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say they are now investigating a possible drowning after a woman’s body was pulled from the water on Ocean View beach Monday morning.

Norfolk Police and Norfolk-Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Ocean View regarding the incident around 10 a.m. Monday.



When they got to the scene, they found the still-unidentified woman who was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it is being investigated as an undetermined death. No foul play is suspected.

The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.