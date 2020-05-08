Police investigating reports of active shooter in Lynchburg

The Lynchburg Police Department responded to the Birchwood Apartments on Langhorne Road around 5:30 p.m. for an active shooting situation (WSET)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia were dispatched on Friday to an apartment complex following reports of an active shooter.

Lynchburg police responded to Birchwood Apartments around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, WSET reported. The station quotes witnesses in the area as saying they saw officers in tactical gear and a SWAT vehicle, as well as hearing shots being fired.

The station also reported that police could be heard on loudspeakers talking to someone inside the apartments before a police crisis negotiation team showed up.

Officers are telling people to avoid the area because the situation is dangerous. Lynchburg police could not be reached Friday evening for additional comment.

