Police investigating reports of cognitive impairment substance being added to drinks at Blacksburg taco bar

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department is investigating reports of alleged suspicious activity that occurred at Centro Taco Bar over the past several months.

Authorities say they received multiple complaints and social media reports from people who believed a cognitive impairment substance had been added to their drinks while visiting Centro Taco Bar.

The department is working with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) and the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for this investigation.

According to police, Centro Taco Bar is fully cooperating with investigators and has allowed them full access to their facility, including their high-quality surveillance system.

At this time, officials say they have not found any evidence to sustain the claims. However, the investigation is ongoing.

Police say Centro Taco Bar was found to be violating COVID-19 restrictions. ABC issued a warning.

Blacksburg authorities say they will continue to investigate future claims and encourage anyone with information to come forward.