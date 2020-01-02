Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of 69-year-old man in Nottoway County

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police say they are conducting an investigation into the death of a 69-year-old man whose body was found in a Nottoway County residence on Wednesday morning.

State police received a call from the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office at 10:23 a.m. after the body of an unidentified 69-year-old man was found in a residence near the 4000 block of Old Nottoway Road.

The remains will be taken to the medical examiner for an autopsy. While the cause of death is unknown at this time, state police said “the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death.”

If the public has any information pertaining to this case, we encourage them to contact the Virginia State Police at (804)553-3445, Nottoway Sheriff’s office at (434)645-9044, or Crime Solvers at (434)645-7111.

