James City County Police say the man pictured stole over $8,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Sunglasses Hut. (Photo: James City Police)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say stole over $8,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Sunglasses Hut in James City County.

According to the James City County Police Department, at around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, the man pictured went into a Sunglasses Hut at 5625 Richmond Road and began grabbing items while aggressively shouting at store employees.

Police say the man stole 21 pairs of sunglasses from brands including Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Prada and Burberry. It’s estimated that the total value of the stolen sunglasses is over $8,000.

The man left the store in a white four-door Kia sedan with tinted windows and a black racing stripe that runs from front to back over the driver’s side.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing an olive green zip-up hoodie, a blue hat, black pants with a blue stripe on the side and black boots. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call James City Police at 757-253-1800.