WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Waynesboro are asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of an armed robbery of a game room in the city.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, at around 8:35 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, an unknown man went into the Bank Arcade and Skills Game on the 2100 block of West Main Street and demanded an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Detective Ben Dovel at 540-942-6543.