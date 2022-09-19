SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating two men they say are responsible for incidents of fraud in the cities of Ashland and Colonial Heights as well as Spotsylvania County.

According to a release, the two male suspects are believed to have been involved in the fraud scheme across two separate CVS locations — one at 9767 Courthouse Rd. and another at 10701 Courthouse Rd. — on Monday, Aug. 29.





The two suspects were also reportedly seen in a dark-colored 2000s Toyota Highlander SUV, pictured above.

Police believe the suspects are also responsible for fraud schemes in the cities of Ashland and Colonial Heights.

Anyone with information on these incidents or the suspects involved is encouraged to contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.