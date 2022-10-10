UPDATE: According to Suffolk Police, Anthony has been located.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Suffolk are asking for help locating a 15-year-old they say is missing and endangered.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 15-year-old Anthony Black got in his family’s car, a black 2020 Hyundai Palisade with Virginia tags UZD-7595, and left their home on the 3400 block of Dumpling Court.

Anthony was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike sneakers. His last known location was in the Harborview area of northern Suffolk.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Anthony or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Suffolk Police at 757-923-2350, option 8.