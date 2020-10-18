Police looking for missing woman last seen in Chesapeake on Saturday

Jamile Johnay Hill, 29, is described as being four feet eight inches tall, 170 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with black shorts and black tennis shoes.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police have issued and an endangered and missing adult alert for a woman who last seen in the City of Chesapeake.

Jamile Johnay Hill, 29, was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 on Grant Street, according to the City of Chesapeake Police Department.

Hill is described as being four feet eight inches tall, 170 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with black shorts and black tennis shoes.

The VSP said Hill is autistic and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have any information about her disappearance or whereabouts, contact the City of Chesapeake Police department at 757-382-6161 .

