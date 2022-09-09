HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for a man and woman who used stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards in July.

Harrisonburg Police stated that on July 12, an elderly woman had her purse stolen from her shopping cart while she was at a business in Harrisonburg.

A male and a female suspect used the victim’s credit cards to buy $9,000 worth of gift cards. The suspects also made transactions in Harrisonburg, Waynesboro and Charlottesville, according to police.

Both suspects are pictured below as they left a Target store. A car they used is also pictured.

Credit: Harrisonburg Police Department

If you can identify either individual, please contact Detective Spiggle at michael.spiggle@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-437-2617.