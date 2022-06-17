LIGHTFOOT, Va. (WRIC) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a bank robbery in Lightfoot.

According to police, the robbery took place just before noon on Friday, June 17 at a Wells Fargo on the 800 block of East Rochambeau Drive.

The suspect is described as an older white man with grey hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, a black zip-up hoodie with the sleeves cut off, tan shorts and white shoes. He left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-3630.