Police: Man accused of molesting children beaten by father

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they may have saved the life of a man who was accused of molesting two small children and then attacked by the children’s father.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Liz Scott told The Free Lance-Star on Thursday that the father was not charged. But the other man was arrested after he was rescued from a beating.

Mark Anthony Stanley, 60, of Burlington, North Carolina, faces two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and assault. He is being held in jail without bond. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Stanley came to Virginia to visit relatives. Police said the father of the children, ages 2 and 3, checked on them to find Stanley molesting the children.

Someone in the house called 911. Dispatchers hold loud screaming in the background.

Responding deputies found a beaten Stanley and an irate father. Scott said deputies rescued the suspect from further injury. She said the father obtained a weapon and that deputies may have saved Stanley’s life.