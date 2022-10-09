WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — A 58-year-old Waynesboro man was arrested after police say a “large quantity” of what was determined to be Fentanyl and other substances was found in a home.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, detectives executed a search warrant on a residence on the 300 block of Shiloh Avenue on July 22. Inside the residence, they found a “large quantity” of what was believed to be controlled substances.

58-year-old Everett Lee Bates of Waynesboro was arrested on a alleged narcotics charge and the suspected controlled substances were taken to the state lab for testing. Upon further testing, detectives were able to obtain warrants for possession of cocaine, Fentanyl and para-fluorfentanyl with intent to distribute.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Bates turned himself in to the police and was later released on a secured bond.