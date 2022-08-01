ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect is in custody after an attempted arson incident and a stand-off with police involving a compound bow, the Albemarle County Police Department said.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, units from Albemarle County Police and Fire Rescue Departments were dispatched to the 1700 block of Minor Drive for a reported brush fire and attempted arson.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered a suspect had lit a gas can and thrown it into an occupied home. According to police, the occupants managed to successfully toss the can back outside and put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The suspect reportedly ran a short distance away to his residence in a shed building in the 1800 block of Minor Drive. Officers identified the suspect as 32-year-old Steven Alexander Hall.

According to police, Hall refused to come out of the shed and began threatening he was going to “kill everyone.” Hall then allegedly used a compound bow to shoot an arrow through the shed wall at the officers and fire marshal.

Officers reportedly attempted to de-escalate the situation by verbally negotiating with Hall before entering the shed. As officers entered the building, however, Hall reportedly fired another arrow at the officers, according to police.

Hall was successfully taken into custody and he was transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail after a medical assessment at the scene.

Steven Alexander Hall (Courtesy of Albemarle County Police Department)

Hall was charged with the following:

One (1) count Va. Code 18.2-77 — Burning or destroying an occupied dwelling

One (1) count Va. Code 18.2-279 — Shooting a missile into an occupied dwelling

One (1) count Va. Code 18.2-460 — Obstruction

Nine (9) counts Va. Code 18.2-51.1 — Attempted malicious wounding of law enforcement

There were no injuries to any officers, the occupants of buildings, or bystanders.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.