Editor’s Note — The current version of the story has been updated to reflect the fact that investigators have not pinpointed the catalyst of the explosion.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) said it was investigating a situation in which the house in which a man barricaded himself exploded after he fired a flare gun several times.

The incident occurred Monday at a duplex in the 800 block of N. Burlington St. Police said the barricade situation began after officers, including a tactical team, went to the home in an attempt to serve an search warrant. ACPD said the man who was the subject of the warrant fired a flare gun several times inside the home, prompting neighbors to call 911 around 4:45 p.m.

ACPD said the explosion occurred around 8 p.m. Some officers had minor injuries but did not need to go to the hospital for treatment.

Neighbors evacuated their homes as a precaution and were to be left back into their homes when first responders said they felt it was safe to return.

“I could hear it. I could feel it. I’ve lived in that house for 50 years, okay, I’ve never had a soundwave shock like that. I thought something had happened in my house,” one person said. “There wasn’t any question in my mind, I mean, it never occurred to me that something was half a mile away.”

Arlington County Fire Department was at the house shortly after the explosion, responding to it and the fire that followed. At 10:39 p.m., Arlington Fire and EMS said the fire was under control and crews continued to battle small spot fires.

Macaulay Porter, the press secretary for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Youngkin is “closely monitoring the situation.”

“While we continue to gather details, the secretary of public safety is ready to assist state and local enforcement,” Porter stated on X.