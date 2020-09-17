Police: Man seriously injured after shootout with officers

Virginia News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Suffolk say that a man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after exchanging gunfire with police. The Suffolk Police Department said in a statement that the incident occurred Wednesday night.

Police said they were looking for a man who was wanted on charges that included burglary and malicious shooting. Police said they encountered the man and that he had a gun. Police said that shots were exchanged and that the man was rushed to the hospital.

The officers were placed on leave, and the shooting is being investigated. A city press release said the man was in stable condition Thursday afternoon.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events