Police: Man seriously injured after shootout with officers

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Suffolk say that a man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after exchanging gunfire with police. The Suffolk Police Department said in a statement that the incident occurred Wednesday night.
Police said they were looking for a man who was wanted on charges that included burglary and malicious shooting. Police said they encountered the man and that he had a gun. Police said that shots were exchanged and that the man was rushed to the hospital.
The officers were placed on leave, and the shooting is being investigated. A city press release said the man was in stable condition Thursday afternoon.
