ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was shot by another man in the town of Timberville.

Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, law enforcement units were called to a business on Shenandoah Avenue near Lee Street for a reported shooting.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the business to find a man with a single gunshot wound. The man was then flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“At this stage of the ongoing investigation, it appears two adult males were working through a training scenario, when one of the men discharged what he thought was a training pistol,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The firearm was instead a real handgun and the other male was accidentally shot.”

No charges have been placed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office with consultation from the Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney.