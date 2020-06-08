SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Maryland man was killed last week in a two-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania County.
According to Virginia State Police, a Ford F-350 moving north on Interstate-95 collided with Lexus ES-350 after its driver side tire blew out on June 4. The Ford then struck a guardrail and overturned.
The driver of the Ford, identified as 37-year-old Craig Arthurs, died at the scene. Arthurs, of Clinton, Md., was wearing a seat belt, police said. The 30-year-old Henrico man driving the Lexus was also wearing his seat belt and only suffered minor injuries.
An investigation is underway.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Police: Maryland man killed in I-95 crash in Spotsylvania County
- Ex-officer charged in Floyd’s death to have 1st court appearance Monday
- Hanover man accused of driving into protesters claims to be KKK leader, could face hate crime charges
- From Colonial Williamsburg to Singapore: How tourist destinations are reaching out to visitors through Animal Crossing
- Police need help finding two suspects who stole more than $9,000 of cigarettes