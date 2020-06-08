Police: Maryland man killed in I-95 crash in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Maryland man was killed last week in a two-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania County.

According to Virginia State Police, a Ford F-350 moving north on Interstate-95 collided with Lexus ES-350 after its driver side tire blew out on June 4. The Ford then struck a guardrail and overturned.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 37-year-old Craig Arthurs, died at the scene. Arthurs, of Clinton, Md., was wearing a seat belt, police said. The 30-year-old Henrico man driving the Lexus was also wearing his seat belt and only suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is underway.

