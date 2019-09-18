Police: Motorcyclist killed in Culpeper County crash

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist died Tuesday night in Culpeper County following a two-vehicle crash. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Wilson Simpson Jr., died at the scene after being thrown from the motorcycle.

Virginia State Police said Wednesday that they are investigating a fatal crash that took place at 7:34 p.m. on Route 15 at Sunset lane in Culpeper County. A motorcycle traveling north on Rt. 15 was traveling at a high rate of speed when it attempted to pass two vehicle while crossing a double solid line, police said.

The motorcycle struck a 2011 Honda Accord turning left. The impact caused Simpson, who was wearing a helmet at the time, to be thrown from the motorcycle. He died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Accord suffered only minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the fatal crash is underway.

