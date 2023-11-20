NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk police officer has been charged with child abuse after an incident Saturday night at the Harris Teeter in Ghent, police say.

Jonluke W. Beasley, who has been with NPD since 2013, was taken into custody that night around 11:10 p.m. and later released on bond. The 33-year-old has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

At this time, police have not released footage of the incident, which they say happened around 9:10 p.m. Saturday at the 1320 Colonial Avenue store. Beasley and the child were no longer there when officers arrived, but the department said surveillance footage confirmed the reported abuse and Beasley as the suspect.

Police Chief Mark Talbot released this statement about the incident on Monday afternoon:

“As Chief of Police it is my highest duty to ensure that the Officers who are sworn to serve the residents of Norfolk are bound by strong moral and ethical codes and are choosing to live in such a way that represents our organization’s values,” Talbot said. “I want to reassure the public that any time an Officer exhibits any level of misconduct, it will be dealt with swiftly. I will only tolerate honest and reputable behavior from the men and women serving within the ranks of the Norfolk Police Department.

