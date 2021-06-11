Police officer in Fredericksburg suffers broken nose issuing trespassing notice

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect is in custody facing a charge of assault on law enforcement after breaking the nose of the Fredericksburg police officer serving a trespassing notice on Thursday night.

Dennis Johnson III, 41, of Fredericksburg also faces a charge of indecent exposure from the incident that occurred at a Hilton Garden Inn on Hospitality Lane in Fredericksburg.

Johnson was a guest at the hotel but officers responded to his room at 9 p.m. Thursday after receiving complaints from guests that Johnson had exposed himself to other guests multiple times and walked around the hotel lobby naked.

Two officers found Johnson in his room still without clothes and served him a notice of trespassing. Johnson swung a laptop and hit one of the responding officers, breaking her nose.

The officer, a two-year veteran of the Fredericksburg Police Department, was taken to a local hospital and treated for head injuries. She is expected to make a full recovery.