FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said Thursday that a man who died after police shot him Wednesday night was accused of stealing designer sunglasses from Nordstrom prior to the shooting.

The department said around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, an officer saw Timothy McCree Johnson, 37, of Washington, D.C. leaving the department store in Tysons Croner Center near a parking garage. Police said Johnson ran across the parking lot and into a wooded area while officers repeatedly told him to get on the ground. After following Johnson into the wooded area, two officers opened fire, hitting Johnson in the chest. Officers provided first aid until members of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue got there and took him to the hospital where he died.

The police department said the officers who opened fire are a 7-year veteran and an 8-year veteran who are assigned to the Tysons Urban Team. Per the department’s policy, both were placed on restricted duty, pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.

The Major Crimes Bureau is handling the criminal investigation into the use of force, and the department said the body camera footage would be released within 30 days. The results of the criminal investigation will be presented to the Office of the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The police department’s Internal Affairs Bureau is conducting the administrative investigation. There also is an independent review by the Police Auditor. The department said the names of the officers would be released within 10 days.