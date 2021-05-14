Police: One dead after crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Monday night.

According to police at 7:21 p.m., on May 10, a 2007 Honda Civic was traveling east on Route 630 when it failed to acknowledge a curve in the road.

The Civic proceeded to cross the center of the roadway which then collided head-on with a westbound 2005 BMW 5251.

The driver of the Honda, Sierra D. Meadows, 19, of Elkton, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment. She later died at the hospital from her injuries. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the BMW, a 50-year-old man of Elkton, was treated on the scene for minor injuries. Authorities shared that he was wearing a seatbelt.

Stay with 8News for updates.