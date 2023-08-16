RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after police say they were shot in an incident which is believed to be road rage-related.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place on Route 360 in the Warsaw area of the county. Police say both of the vehicles involved in the incident were heading west on Route 360 near Sabine Hall Road when shots rang out.

One person, who police did not identify, was killed as a result of the incident.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 804-333-3611.