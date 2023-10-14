JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was hit and killed by an SUV in James City County after he walked into the roadway illegally, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, state troopers were called to Route 60 near Route 199 for a reported vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

According to Virginia State Police, a preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban — now identified as 57-year-old Daniel Woloszynowksi of Williamsburg — was headed west on Route 60 when he attempted to change lanes and hit a pedestrian who was illegally walking in the roadway.

Police said the pedestrian — identified as 48-year-old Shaine Deeleeoan Henderson of Williamsburg — later died at the scene from his injuries.

“The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to assist in the investigation,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “It was determined that [neither] alcohol nor speed were contributing factors in the crash. Henderson was found to be wearing all-black clothing on a roadway with no street illumination.”

The incident remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.