Police: Racing led to fiery crash in HRBT Sunday, 17-year-old and others charged with reckless driving

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have released additional information about a crash that led to a fire and the evacuation of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Sunday night.

Police say the crash happened as five vehicles were racing through the tunnel.

A 17-year-old from Virginia Beach has been charged with reckless driving by racing and general reckless driving. Other drivers involved are also charged with reckless driving by racing.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said Wednesday the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of the tunnel.

Initial investigation by troopers shows five vehicles were racing when one lost control inside the tunnel and struck the wall twice.

The crash caused the vehicle to catch fire, Anaya said.

After the crash, vehicles were stopped both eastbound and westbound as crews worked the crash.

Responding crews also evacuated all drivers and passengers stopped inside the tunnel because of the smoke from the fire.

During the tunnel blockage, Anaya said “a fight ensued between drivers” as well as “other incidents.”

Police say the 17-year-old’s vehicle was totaled. He was not injured in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police did not release the identities of any of those charged.

