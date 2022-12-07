WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A recently released police report on former Virginia State Police (VSP) trooper Austin Lee Edwards — the man accused of murdering a family in California the day after Thanksgiving before turning the gun on himself in a shootout with local authorities — has raised new questions about how the 28-year-old was able to go through the hiring process with not one, but two law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth.

The police report from Washington County detailed a harrowing 2016 incident. On Feb. 7 of that year, Edwards, then 21 years old, watched the Super Bowl with his father, Christopher Roy Edwards at their apartment in Abingdon, Va. Edwards’ father told police that they each drank two beers.

Later that night, Edwards’ father awoke to the sound of his son making noise in the bathroom, according to the report, and called out to his son, who had locked the door. Authorities noted that Edwards’ father used a screwdriver to get the bathroom door open, and found his son inside with a cut on his hand. Edwards’ father later told police that he did not know what his son used to harm himself, but knives and a small hatchet had been nearby, according to police records.

The police report further noted that Edwards’ father called for an ambulance while his son went to his room and sat on the bed, repeatedly opening and closing a pocket or folding knife. Once alerted that first responders were on their way, Edwards reportedly tried to leave the apartment, but his father subdued him in the kitchen.

According to police documents, EMTs told authorities that they arrived to the apartment and discovered Edwards being held down by his father, at which point they requested police assistance, citing Edwards’ resistance to medical aid and attempts to escape his father’s control. Police arrived to the residence around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2016, to find a “large presence of blood inside.” The incident report from authorities noted that Edwards continued to resist authorities, refusing to let EMTs treat his injury and attempting to escape his father.

One officer reportedly ordered Edwards to show his hands, after which the then-21-year-old “began screaming and threatening everyone.” According to one officer’s account in the police report on this 2016 incident, police pulled out a Taser — Edwards yelled at the officer to use it, but Edwards’ father pleaded for the officer not to use the Taser and insisted that he could subdue his son. After getting Edwards to the ground, an Abingdon Police officer and member of the responding EMT crew were able to handcuff him and strap him to a stretcher, according to authorities’ notes on the incident.

Edwards was reportedly taken to Johnston Memorial Hospital, located in Washington County, where he had an “apparent serious cut to his left hand” and, according to the police report, said in front of authorities that he would kill his father and try to kill himself the moment he was free from handcuffs. Police also noted that Edwards’ father had bite marks on both of his arms, but declined medical treatment.

Police records show that an emergency custody order was issued in response to suicidal and homicidal statements made by Edwards. Later, according to the Los Angeles Times, a judge also issued a temporary detention order because of “substantial likelihood that, as a result of mental illness, [Edwards] will, in the near future” seriously harm himself or suffer harm because of his “lack of capacity to protect himself from harm” or provide himself with basic needs.

8News reached out to the courts in Washington County, but was told that the judge’s order from Feb. 8, 2016 could only be released through a specified motion to do so.

8News also requested personnel records and internal, non-personnel-related exchanges regarding Edwards and his employment with both VSP and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, where he was hired just days before police in California said he committed these murders. Both those legal requests for information were denied.

However, Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis included the following statement in response:

When contacting past employers and his current employer at the time (Virginia State Police), no disclosures were made concerning any troubles, reprimands, or internal investigations pertaining to Austin Edwards. While with our agency, Edwards had no reprimands, no disciplinary actions, no complaints, no instances of use of force levied, no internal investigations, and no disciplinary investigations.

Andis also added that “no records responsive to non-personnel-related emails regarding Austin Lee Edwards’ employment exist within the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Records Management System files or Edwards’ department email.”

8News reached out to a VSP spokesperson for comment on the 2016 police records, but has not received a response.

CAUTION: The photos at the end of this report may be disturbing to some people due to their graphic imagery

Authorities in Riverside County, Calif. named the 28-year-old as the sole suspect in a triple murder that happened the day after Thanksgiving. Police said Edwards engaged in a deceptive relationship with a 15-year-old girl, posing as a 17-year-old online, and ultimately going to her home in California, where they said he killed her grandparents and mother, before setting fire to the residence in an attempt to cover up the murders. Edwards allegedly drove off with the teen, and, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office, killed himself while engaged in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies. The teen was rescued by authorities, and is receiving trauma care in the custody of Child Protective Services.