NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University announced on Nov. 30 that the suspects for the murder of Jahari Deon George are now in custody.

Police confirmed the news, and said three men were arrested in connection to the homicide. Detectives have charged Marquas L. Gregg, 21, Camari L. Warren, 18, and Cameron C. Brown, 18, with second-degree murder, conspiracy and use of a firearm.

The three are being held without bond.

Cameron C. Brown, 18. Courtesy: NPD Camari L. Warren, 18. Courtesy: NPD Marquas L. Gregg, 21. Courtesy: NPD

Gregg was arrested in Richmond. Meanwhile, Warren and Brown were taken into custody in Portsmouth.

The 20-year-old victim was a junior on the campus before he was shot in an off-campus shooting just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 2, police said. He was one of three victims killed in Norfolk in the span of 13 hours. The suspects are now identified and arrested, according to the school.

“The campus community is still mourning the loss of Mr. George, and we hope his family and the NSU community can find solace in knowing the individuals responsible will be brought to justice,” the university said, in their post.

The victim came from Maryland to attend the university, and was studying engineering.