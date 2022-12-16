YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At least three people are dead after a crash early Friday morning on Interstate 64 in York County involving a tractor-trailer and a bus carrying 22 passengers, police said.

A Virginia State Police spokesperson said in a release there are three confirmed deaths and that both drivers and passengers suffered “various levels of injuries” and have been taken to the hospital.

The 22 people onboard the bus were not wearing seatbelts, according to police. “Positive identification and next of kin are in the process of being made,” the Virginia State Police release said.

Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police

Police said the bus and tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 64 east at the 241 mile marker in York County. The crash has blocked a westbound lane and two eastbound lanes.

“This is still a very active and fluid investigation,” police said in the release, adding that the Virginia Department of Transportation is assisting with rerouting traffic in the area.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.